Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

