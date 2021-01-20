Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.21% of Equinix worth $135,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $17.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $733.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $698.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

