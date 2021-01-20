Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $16.39. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 225,210 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $624.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its position in Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 93.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

