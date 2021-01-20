Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,062 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New accounts for 2.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth $460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

