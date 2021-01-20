Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,099 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.99.

