Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 29,608 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October makes up about 6.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 35.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

