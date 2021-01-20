Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

