Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.