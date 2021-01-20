Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,212 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 111,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

