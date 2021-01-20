Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 910,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

