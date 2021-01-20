Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,633,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

