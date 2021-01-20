Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.72

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.72 and traded as low as $46.63. Makita shares last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 13,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

