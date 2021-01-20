Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $225.65

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.65 and traded as high as $231.00. Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 12,941 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.15. The company has a market cap of £120.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)’s payout ratio is presently -13.66%.

In other Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39). Also, insider Christopher Getley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55).

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

