Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 30,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.