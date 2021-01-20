Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.68.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.