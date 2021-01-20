Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,948. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

