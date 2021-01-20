Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.44

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.44 and traded as high as $68.14. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 394,909 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £42.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.