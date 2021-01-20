M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

