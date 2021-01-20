Lycopodium Limited (LYL.AX) (ASX:LYL) Insider Michael Caratti Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lycopodium Limited (LYL.AX) (ASX:LYL) insider Michael Caratti acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,750.00 ($16,964.29).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the resources, infrastructure and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering, project development, and related services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and project delivery services to private and public clients in Australia.

