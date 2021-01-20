LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

