LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $7,654.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,667.64 or 1.00028104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00343602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.17 or 0.00597755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00163454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,563,569 coins and its circulating supply is 10,556,337 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

