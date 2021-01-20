Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.63. 6,912,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,760,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

