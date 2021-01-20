Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. Luminex reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Luminex stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 19,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,915. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 270.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luminex by 103.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

