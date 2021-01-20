Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,407,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $15,386,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

