Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of LL stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $889.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

