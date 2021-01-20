LUKSO Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

