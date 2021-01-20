LUKSO Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

