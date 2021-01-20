Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

