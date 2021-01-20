Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.60. 100,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

