Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Presto Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NPK stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $649.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.65.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

