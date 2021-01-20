Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $241,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

