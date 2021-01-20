Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $53.56 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00525400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.58 or 0.03862981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.