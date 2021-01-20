Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN) Short Interest Update

Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Longfin stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Longfin has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.02.

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

