Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN) Short Interest Update

Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Longfin stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Longfin has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.02.
Longfin Company Profile
