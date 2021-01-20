Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $105.90 and last traded at $97.89, with a volume of 113338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Logitech International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

