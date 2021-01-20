Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

