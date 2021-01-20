Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

