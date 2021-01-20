Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

