Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

