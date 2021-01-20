Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.99. The stock had a trading volume of 76,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

