LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 46.8% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $5,636.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00054604 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003521 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003439 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002830 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

