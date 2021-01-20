Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.74

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 136147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

