Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

LQDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 684,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 56.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

