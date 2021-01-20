LiquidApps Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,742.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $1,742.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 167.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045306 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,052,175,515 coins and its circulating supply is 704,193,084 coins. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

