Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPCN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.39.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.