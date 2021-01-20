Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,306.91

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,306.91 and traded as low as $1,270.00. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 39,252 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £789.26 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,317.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.19%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total value of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40).

About Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

