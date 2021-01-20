Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LCTX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 211,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,385. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $440.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

