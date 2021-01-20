Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LIN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

