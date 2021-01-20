Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) vs. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Financial Comparison

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 1 0 2.25 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 56.90%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A -71.47% -10.17% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.61 $16.35 million $0.39 46.10 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.