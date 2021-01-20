Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 251 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.47. 4,308,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

