Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

