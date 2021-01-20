Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 387 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.